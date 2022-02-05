Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.82.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$23.99 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

