Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.67 ($5.10).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.21) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.77) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of KGF traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 313.40 ($4.21). The stock had a trading volume of 6,588,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.48. The firm has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

