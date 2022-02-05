Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of KHTRF remained flat at $$4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

