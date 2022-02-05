Komodo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.48 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $71.60 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.02 or 0.00288065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00110228 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,089,338 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

