KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Cut to €56.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €58.00 ($65.17) to €56.00 ($62.92) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 55,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

