Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.18.
About Koovs (LON:KOOV)
