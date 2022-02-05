Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after buying an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

