Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

DGX stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

