Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,917,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in UDR by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after buying an additional 820,849 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,802,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $61.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.