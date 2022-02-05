Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

SJM opened at $136.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

