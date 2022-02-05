Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 727 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

NYSE:AVB opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.83 and a 200 day moving average of $235.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.99 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

