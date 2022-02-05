Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of Kraton worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

KRA stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

