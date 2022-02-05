Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Shares of LANC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. 90,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

LANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lancaster Colony stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

