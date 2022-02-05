Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.