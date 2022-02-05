Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 969,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,290,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 100,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67.

