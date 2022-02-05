Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,493,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

AIA stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

