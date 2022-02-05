Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,125 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 76.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 982.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

