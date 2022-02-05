Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

NYSE:BX opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

