Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,973 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of ET opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

