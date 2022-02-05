Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 9,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,359. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.