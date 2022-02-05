Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 9,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,359. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.
About Lawson Products
Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.
