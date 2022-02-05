Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

