Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 41,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,607,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $38,511,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $56,994,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

