LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 over the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.