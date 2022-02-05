LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingTree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.22.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,610,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.