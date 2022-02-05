Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $16.50 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $16.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

Shares of LII opened at $266.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.33. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $260.49 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

