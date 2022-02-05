LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
LPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of LPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 737,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. LG Display has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
