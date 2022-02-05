LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 737,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. LG Display has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

