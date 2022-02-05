Lightning eMotors, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

Shares of ZEV opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.