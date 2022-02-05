Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$116.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$33.19 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

