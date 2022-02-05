Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 645.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $297.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

