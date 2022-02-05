Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Position Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 3,501.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

LTHM opened at $22.25 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

