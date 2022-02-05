loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LDI stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $2,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $6,472,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

