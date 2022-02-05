LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LOGC opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.