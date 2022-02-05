London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,317.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,130 ($122.75).

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £110 ($147.89) to GBX 9,500 ($127.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($138.48) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,959 ($120.45) to GBX 9,050 ($121.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.62) to GBX 9,300 ($125.03) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($89.81) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($449,045.44). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.27) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,321.05).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,144 ($96.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,502 ($87.42) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($134.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,022.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,397.69. The company has a market cap of £39.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

