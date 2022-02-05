Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.23 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $74.23 million and $29.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

