LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $118.94 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

