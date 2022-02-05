LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $246.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $184.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

