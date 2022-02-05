Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,954 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 216.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 485,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,756 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,015,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 501,907 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

LU stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.