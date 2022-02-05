Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.11 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.81.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $4,103,499. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

