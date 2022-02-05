Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

LYFT opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. Lyft has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

