Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYSCF. raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

