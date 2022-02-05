M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

NYSE MHO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

