M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.
NYSE MHO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $74.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
