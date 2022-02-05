M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

NYSE MHO traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,741. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

