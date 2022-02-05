Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 42,065 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.