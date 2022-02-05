Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock worth $20,885,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.57 and a 52 week high of $173.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.