Mackay Shields LLC Sells 178,072 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 178,072 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.17% of California Resources worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,249 shares of company stock worth $26,746,475 over the last three months.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

