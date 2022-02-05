Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,484 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Amundi bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $238,160,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $63,575,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 167.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,490,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

