Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average is $159.98. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

