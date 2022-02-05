Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

