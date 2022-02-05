Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.42 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.11 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

