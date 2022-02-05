Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,627,104 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,910,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,627,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 9.59% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBII. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

MBII stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

